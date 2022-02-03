Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,250 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Independent Bank worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $68.14 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average is $79.69.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

