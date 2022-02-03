Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 28,988 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,988 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of TowneBank worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOWN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.13 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.