Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,780 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,369 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

