Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 55,859 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,859 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of World Fuel Services worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth about $251,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

