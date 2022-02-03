Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,063 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of M.D.C. worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in M.D.C. by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in M.D.C. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 53,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDC opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

