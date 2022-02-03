Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.30% of FREYR Battery as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,184,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,832,000. Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREYR Battery stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. FREYR Battery SA has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

