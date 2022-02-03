Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,276 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NICE by 113.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in NICE by 77.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE stock opened at $258.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.71 and its 200-day moving average is $282.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.83, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $494.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

