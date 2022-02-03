Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

About Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF)

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management & Insurance, Investment Banking & Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

