Alphabet Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $25.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $25.81 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $29.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $29.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $33.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $118.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $142.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,358.79.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,960.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,824.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,813.98. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,990.23 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 534,711 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

