Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $25.69 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the information services provider will earn $25.69 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,600.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $28.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $30.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $33.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,294.37.

GOOG opened at $2,960.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,830.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,829.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $2,002.02 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $138,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 2,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,988.06, for a total value of $7,470,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,945 shares of company stock valued at $418,092,111. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

