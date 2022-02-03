Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $25.81 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the information services provider will earn $25.81 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $29.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $29.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $33.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $118.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $142.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,294.37.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,002.02 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,830.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,829.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $22.30 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $138,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,945 shares of company stock worth $418,092,111. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

