Alphabet Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $22.90 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the information services provider will earn $22.90 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $23.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $26.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $110.25 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,358.79.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,824.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,813.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,990.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after buying an additional 101,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,795,000 after buying an additional 105,467 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.