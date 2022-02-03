Alphabet Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $23.48 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $23.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $22.96. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $27.82 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $29.56 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,358.79.

GOOGL opened at $2,960.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,990.23 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,824.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,813.98.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 47,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,012,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

