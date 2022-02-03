Alphabet Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $26.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $26.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $25.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,475.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $30.76 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $32.02 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,358.79.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,960.00 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,990.23 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,824.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,813.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,539,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

