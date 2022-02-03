Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $219.62 million, a PE ratio of 114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 635.29%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 128.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
