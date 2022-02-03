Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $219.62 million, a PE ratio of 114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 635.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 128.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

