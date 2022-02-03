Aluna.Social Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,755.00 (ALN)

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Aluna.Social has a total market capitalization of $827,728.63 and $31,755.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Aluna.Social coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00112559 BTC.

Aluna.Social Profile

Aluna.Social (CRYPTO:ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 37,716,866 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Buying and Selling Aluna.Social

