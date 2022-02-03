ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.62

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 12049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALXO. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $549.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.21.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 42,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,411,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,284.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,288 shares of company stock worth $15,434,892 over the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.