Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2,797.31 and last traded at $2,808.22. 162,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,797,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,012.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,284.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,368.96.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.