Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,439 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.58% of Ameresco worth $17,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 22.1% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRC stock opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.00. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. raised their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

