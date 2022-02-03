American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,041,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of American Campus Communities worth $98,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

