American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 577.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,508,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSII. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $43.74 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

