American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) fell 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.17 and last traded at C$3.20. 349,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 728,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 10.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$687.61 million and a P/E ratio of -22.08.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

