American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 366,300 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $243.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.35. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In related news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 237,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

