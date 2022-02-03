American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT opened at $252.34 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.29 and a 200-day moving average of $275.52. The firm has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.