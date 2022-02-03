AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.87. 30,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,829. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.17. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,143 shares of company stock valued at $21,041,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,050,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 263,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after buying an additional 132,554 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

