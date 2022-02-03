Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 41,800 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 1,158.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $126,000.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

