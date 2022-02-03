Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 4,626 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $96.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

