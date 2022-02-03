Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 72,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 41,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,876,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,867,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 517.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $108.44 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.15.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.