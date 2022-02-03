Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 8,906.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 55,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 288,065 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

