Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 5,940 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.40. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.69 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

