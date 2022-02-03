Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,217 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 165,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 188,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 97.0% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW opened at $22.81 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.