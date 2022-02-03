Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 367.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

