Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,260 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baymount Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,823 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,520,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 946,390 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

