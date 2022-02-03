Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 2,193 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $217.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.