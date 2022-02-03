Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 4,436 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $555,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,352.6% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 253,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after buying an additional 235,939 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 290,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

DGRO opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.