Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 46,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

