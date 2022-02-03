Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 3.58% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,443,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $27.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30.

