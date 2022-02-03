AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 93.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of AME opened at $139.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,105 shares of company stock worth $10,912,059 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.