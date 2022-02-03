AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-$5.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.AMETEK also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.24-$1.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

AMETEK stock opened at $139.79 on Thursday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,105 shares of company stock worth $10,912,059. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

