AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-$1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.AMETEK also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-$5.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

AME opened at $139.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $255,703.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,059. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

