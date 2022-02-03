Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $166.72. 9,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,905. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.67 and a 200-day moving average of $172.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.