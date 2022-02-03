Analysts Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million.

Several analysts have commented on AGLE shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 150,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,305. The firm has a market cap of $206.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Armen Shanafelt bought 14,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $53,600.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 229,592 shares of company stock valued at $846,102. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $4,823,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 79.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 397,100 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 127.7% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 609,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 341,936 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 172,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 149,108 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

