Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.46. Ciena also posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CIEN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $64.34. 99,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,175. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $247,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,208. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ciena by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

