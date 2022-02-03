Analysts Anticipate Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to Post $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

ESNT traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 34,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,932. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

