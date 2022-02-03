Analysts Anticipate iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.68. iHeartMedia posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 980%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $928.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.34 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 24,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $501,595.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 22,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.31. 828,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,947. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

