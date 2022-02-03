Analysts Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.