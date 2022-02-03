Analysts Expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to announce sales of $70,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $120,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $300,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

Several analysts recently commented on CRDF shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 442,072 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 173,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 56,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,343,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 228,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

CRDF stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $134.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.