Analysts Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. Dana reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dana.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

NYSE:DAN opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dana has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Dana by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,233,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,915,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after buying an additional 44,807 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

