Analysts Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Heartland Express by 195.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Heartland Express by 123.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

