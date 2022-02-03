Analysts Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. Radware reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $34.18 on Thursday. Radware has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

